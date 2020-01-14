A decade after they announced they agreed to "call it a day" — Brooks & Dunn are back.

On Tuesday they officially announced their "REBOOT 2020 Tour" with dates across the country, including two in North Carolina.

The best-selling country duo, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, are responsible for hits like "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Maria," " Red Dirt Road" and "Cowgirls Don't Cry" with Reba McEntire.

They will perform at PNC Music Pavilion on September 11.

They will also play Raleigh on May 22 and Atlanta on September 10.

You can find all of the tour dates on their website, https://brooks-dunn.com/tour.

