JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Singer Bruce Springsteen isn't the only one making New Jersey proud.
The 25-year-old son of "The Boss" and Patti Scialfa was sworn in Tuesday as a Jersey City firefighter.
Sam Springsteen took a civil service exam in 2017.
He graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and served as a volunteer firefighter at three different stations.
Sam is the youngest of Bruce Springsteen's three children, none of whom have followed him in to show business.
"It was a long road. He was very dedicated for quite a few years and we are just excited for him," said the Born in the USA singer.
