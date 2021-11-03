Busch Gardens, Water Country USA hiring 700+ positions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — If you ever thought of working at Busch Gardens Williamsburg or Water Country USA for a fun summer job, now might be your chance.
Both parks are set to open this summer, but they need to fill more than 700 open positions for the 2021 season.
The jobs are part-time and seasonal positions that cover various areas like park operations, merchandise, food service and lifeguards.
For a limited time, positions come with a hiring bonus starting at $100 and hourly wages at $12. People who are interested in applying can learn more here.