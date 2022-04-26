Busch Gardens Williamsburg offers free admission to US military veterans and up to 3 guests

Veterans can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off during the promotional period.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from the opening of Busch Gardens' newest rollercoaster, Pantheon, in March 2022.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is offering one complimentary admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests through July 10.

Veterans can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off during the promotional period, according to a Busch Gardens Facebook post.

All veterans have to do to receive their complimentary single-day ticket is to register by May 15 at Busch Gardens Williamsburg's website. Active-duty service members can also receive complimentary tickets for themselves and three guests by registering on a separate page.