Caesars Virginia is now open in Danville!

DANVILLE, Va. — Caesars Virginia has officially opened its doors to its temporary casino location at 10 a.m. Monday morning.
A line of people were waiting for the doors to open for hours.
The temporary location is located on the corner of Bishop and Main in Danville and also next door to the permanent location that will officially open in 2024.
This corner of Bishop and Main in Danville was home to Dan River Mill for decades.
Generations of families worked in the textile industry throughout the city. Now the property has been completely transformed into the Danville Casino.
We had the opportunity to take an inside look at the highly anticipated casino before opening it to the public.
"We have 740 slot machines, the latest and greatest newest slots. We have 25 live table games. We also have here 28 electronic table games, craps, roulette and blackjack, as well, for players. We have 8 sports betting kiosks to bet on everyone's favorite sports team," said Caesars Virginia General Manager Chris Albrecht.
The games inside the temporary casino are all brand new and will eventually be moved into the permanent resort, once construction is complete.
