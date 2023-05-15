Caesars Virginia is now open in Danville!

The temporary casino will remain open while the construction continues on the permanent location, next door.

Example video title will go here for this video

DANVILLE, Va. — Caesars Virginia has officially opened its doors to its temporary casino location at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

A line of people were waiting for the doors to open for hours.

The temporary location is located on the corner of Bishop and Main in Danville and also next door to the permanent location that will officially open in 2024.

This corner of Bishop and Main in Danville was home to Dan River Mill for decades.

Generations of families worked in the textile industry throughout the city. Now the property has been completely transformed into the Danville Casino.

We had the opportunity to take an inside look at the highly anticipated casino before opening it to the public.

"We have 740 slot machines, the latest and greatest newest slots. We have 25 live table games. We also have here 28 electronic table games, craps, roulette and blackjack, as well, for players. We have 8 sports betting kiosks to bet on everyone's favorite sports team," said Caesars Virginia General Manager Chris Albrecht.

The games inside the temporary casino are all brand new and will eventually be moved into the permanent resort, once construction is complete.

A closer look!



￼The line goes all the way down the building and we are still an hour away from the doors opening for the Caesars Virginia Temporary Casino in Danville.



This is no small building either. It’s 40,000 square feet!



You can feel the excitement from here!@WFMY pic.twitter.com/8oq3cSZd49 — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) May 15, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.