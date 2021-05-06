Can You 'Belieb' It?! | Greensboro Coliseum to host Justin Bieber in July

x
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 'Biebster' has announced his rescheduled world tour dates and Greensboro can now make preparations for Justin's arrival once again, this time, slated for July 29! 

The concert will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum.  

The tour was initially set to kick off in May but was postponed this Spring for the safety and health concerns of the fans and crew due to COVID-19. 

Kehlani and Jaden Smith will also no longer be supporting the tour and appearing on the new dates, however, new support is expected to be added at a later date, according to a release. 

The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, will kick off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on June 2.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th.

JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR DATES:

NEW 2021 SHOWS - ON SALE THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th 

Date     City                 Venue                                               

June

7          San Jose, CA    SAP Center at San Jose

8          San Jose, CA    SAP Center at San Jose

11         Tacoma, WA     Tacoma Dome

22       Chicago, IL         United Center

23         Chicago, IL        United Center

July

3          Toronto, ON      Scotiabank Arena

8          Boston, MA       TD Garden

9          Newark, NJ       Prudential Center

11         Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center

13         New York, NY   Madison Square Garden

14         New York, NY   Madison Square Garden

16         Toronto, ON      Scotiabank Arena

17         Toronto, ON      Scotiabank Arena

20         Brooklyn, NY     Barclays Center

22         Atlanta, GA       State Farm Arena

23         Atlanta, GA       State Farm Arena

Aug

11         Los Angeles, CA           Staples Center

12         Los Angeles, CA           Staples Center

14         Inglewood, CA               The Forum

 

RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW

June

 2           San Diego, CA           Pechanga Arena San Diego

4             Las Vegas, NV          T-Mobile Arena

5             Glendale, AZ             Gila River Arena

10           Portland, OR             Moda Center

13           Salt Lake City, UT    Vivint Smart Home Arena

16           Kansas City, MO      T-Mobile Center

17           Tulsa, OK                 BOK Center

19           Minneapolis, MN      Target Center

25           Grand Rapids, MI     Van Andel Arena

26           Milwaukee, WI         Summerfest, AmFam Amp

28           Detroit, MI               Little Caesars Arena

29           Columbus, OH         Schottenstein Center

 

July

1           Pittsburgh, PA           PPG Paints Arena

5           Ottawa, ON               Canadian Tire Centre

6           Montreal, QC             Bell Centre

19         Buffalo, NY               KeyBank Center

25         St. Louis, MO            Enterprise Center

26         Nashville, TN            Bridgestone Arena

28         Washington, DC        Capital One Arena

29         Greensboro, NC        Greensboro Coliseum  

31         Miami, FL                 American Airlines Arena

Aug

2             Tampa, FL               Amalie Arena

5             Houston, TX            Toyota Center       

6             Dallas, TX                American Airlines Center

8          Denver, CO               Pepsi Center

15           Sacramento, CA      Golden 1 Center

