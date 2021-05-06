Can You 'Belieb' It?! | Greensboro Coliseum to host Justin Bieber in July

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 'Biebster' has announced his rescheduled world tour dates and Greensboro can now make preparations for Justin's arrival once again, this time, slated for July 29!
The concert will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The tour was initially set to kick off in May but was postponed this Spring for the safety and health concerns of the fans and crew due to COVID-19.
Kehlani and Jaden Smith will also no longer be supporting the tour and appearing on the new dates, however, new support is expected to be added at a later date, according to a release.
The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, will kick off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on June 2.
“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”
Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th.
JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR DATES:
NEW 2021 SHOWS - ON SALE THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th
Date City Venue
June
7 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
8 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
22 Chicago, IL United Center
23 Chicago, IL United Center
July
3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
8 Boston, MA TD Garden
9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
16 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Aug
11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
14 Inglewood, CA The Forum
RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW
June
2 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
4 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
10 Portland, OR Moda Center
13 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest, AmFam Amp
28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
July
1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
5 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
6 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
25 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
31 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Aug
2 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
5 Houston, TX Toyota Center
6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
8 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center