Can You 'Belieb' It?! | Greensboro Coliseum to host Justin Bieber in July

The tour was initially set to kick off in May but was postponed this Spring for the safety and health concerns of the fans and crew due to COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 'Biebster' has announced his rescheduled world tour dates and Greensboro can now make preparations for Justin's arrival once again, this time, slated for July 29!

The concert will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith will also no longer be supporting the tour and appearing on the new dates, however, new support is expected to be added at a later date, according to a release.

The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, will kick off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on June 2.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Tickets for new shows go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, August 6th.

JUSTIN BIEBER WORLD TOUR DATES :

NEW 2021 SHOWS - ON SALE THURSDAY, AUGUST 6th

Date City Venue

June

7 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

8 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

22 Chicago, IL United Center

23 Chicago, IL United Center

July

3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8 Boston, MA TD Garden

9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

16 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Aug

11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

14 Inglewood, CA The Forum

RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW

June

2 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

4 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

10 Portland, OR Moda Center

13 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest, AmFam Amp

28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

July

1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

5 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

6 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

25 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

31 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

Aug

2 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

5 Houston, TX Toyota Center

6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

8 Denver, CO Pepsi Center