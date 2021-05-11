Carolina Blues Festival brings live "in-person" music back to downtown Greensboro

The popular music festival is back and with the new state guidelines "in-person" fun returns this Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've waited for more than a year and music fans are about to stand up and cheer.

Live music festivals are coming back. And it all starts this Saturday with the Carolina Blues Festival Saturday at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro.

This will be downtown’s first in-person live performance festival since lockdown orders were placed by Governor Roy Cooper in March 2020. The capacity for in-person attendees will be limited to 500 people and there will also be a virtual live stream available online. The in-person festival will open its doors at 4 pm on Saturday, May 15th, and will have increased safety procedures with pre-entry temperature checks, health screenings, and sanitation stations throughout the festival grounds.

The live stream of the event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society to help with their music education programs.

“As our families and communities begin to heal from the pandemic we are grateful for the opportunity to present in-person content once more on May 15th. We also recognize everyone is not able to be with us in person. For that reason, we are continuing to embrace technologies that will allow folk to support us virtually," said Atiba Berkley, president of the Greensboro, North Carolina-based nonprofit.