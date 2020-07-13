How two music festivals are joining forces in Greensboro

The Carolina Blues Festival and The N.C. Folk Festival are combining forces in the fall.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For 34 years the Carolina Blues Festival has brought in some of the best regional and national blues artists in the world to the Triad. But with this year they had to make some adjustments.

"The pandemic changes everything We thought we were going to have multiple acts all live just as we always do but then we had to readjust and we weren't even sure we would pull it off this year...until we talked to The N.C. Folk Festival." said Atiba Berkley of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society.

"We decided to pool resources and make both festivals a big deal. Now we are spanning the weekend of Sept 11 through the 13th and everyday features incredible music and experiences to share with friends." Berkely said.