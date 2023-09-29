5 fun things to do at the 2023 Carolina Classic Fair!

Here's a list of things to enjoy at the fair along with the rides!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — From extreme illusions to pig racing, there are LOTS of fun things people of all ages can enjoy at the Carolina Classic Fair along with the rides!

Here are the top 5 fun entertaining things to check out:

1. Eudora Farms Petting Zoo

Experience the interactive, hands-on exotic animal petting zoo. It includes rare and exotic animals from around the world. All the animals bring smiles to all who meet them! Young and young at heart will enjoy Eudora Farms Petting Zoo and the thrill of a camel ride.

2. Show-Me Swine Racers

Children along with adults love to see these little "hams" race to the finish line for a treat. Audiences are entertained and enthused through the provided comedy of the international world racing teams, and their chance at getting picked out of the crowd to "cheer" for one of the racing pigs.

3. NASCAR Experience

Experience the thrill of a race car with our simulators! These simulators draw a huge crowd and are always the talk of the fair.

4. Extreme Illusions & Escapes

Extreme Illusions & Escapes collection is one of the largest touring the USA today. With repeat engagements, they are constantly adding new exciting routines each year and pushing the envelope on developing new and unique experiences for their audiences.

5. Fireworks

End every night with a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. The fair takes place September 29-October 8.

