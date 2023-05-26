Military personnel get free admission to Carowinds Memorial Day weekend

Active and retired military personnel receive free admission with a US Military ID at Carowinds front gate during Memorial Day weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is offering US Military personnel and their families a special treat this Memorial Day weekend.

Active and retired military personnel receive free admission with a US Military ID at Carowinds front gate from Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29.

Military personnel can also buy up to six discounted tickets for friends and family online for $40 when they register with ID.me over Memorial Day weekend.

Can't make it for Memorial Day weekend? Carowinds offers Gold Military Pass, which includes unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark. The pass also includes free parking, as well as access to seasonal events including SCarowinds and WinterFest, and discounts on food and merchandise.

More information on Carowinds' Military Days and on the Gold Military Pass can be found here.

Carowinds opened its aviation-themed area, Aeronautica Landing, back in April.

Aeronautica Landing is an homage to the Carolinas' history and spirit of aviation and exploration. It allows pilots of all ages to tap into their imaginations by providing one-of-a-kind experiences.

