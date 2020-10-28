Carowinds to reopen for special holiday event

The Taste of the Season event will feature food, shows, rides and more with special considerations in place to keep people safe and socially distant.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds will reopen for the holiday season with a brand new event. Carowinds Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience will feature dozens of sweet treats and savory snacks as well as live shows, rides and festivities throughout the park.

The amusement park announced Wednesday the new event will run select dates November 21 through December 20 and advance reservations are required. Season Passholder reservations open November 9 and single day tickets will be available beginning November 11.

More details about the specific rides, activities and foods available are expected to be released November 9.

Carowinds officials say strict health and safety measures will be in place during the event.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority and our guests can be confident they can visit Carowinds and have fun safely,” Pat Jones, vice president and general manager at Carowinds, said in a statement. “Our health and safety protocols align with CDC guidance and we incorporated information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials. We couldn’t be more ready and excited to welcome guests back to the park for this wonderful holiday celebration.”

Carowinds officials say visitors will be required to complete an online health screening 24 hours before admission and there will be temperature screenings for all guests at the park gate. Masks will be required for employees and guests. The park plans to add social distancing markers to help space visitors while standing in line.

Carowinds released a video to explain the changes and show guests what to expect when they reenter the park for the Taste of the Season event.

The news of the new event comes months after Carowinds announced it would remain closed for the remainder of the year due to the Coronavirus. In August park officials said it would reopen in 2021 with two new rides.