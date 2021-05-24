Celebrating Greensboro's 100 miles of trails

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is ready to celebrate National Trails Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I'm sure you have seen or been on one of Greensboro's fabulous trails but I'll be you didn't know just how many we have.

"Most people are shocked when they hear that we have over 100 miles of trails in and near Greensboro," said Parks and Rec planner Elizabeth Jernigan, "And there is a style or difficulty lever for everyone."

National Trails Day is the first Saturday in June and really kicks off the summer hiking and biking season.

"We have people who travel from all over to hike or mountain bike our trails here in Greensboro," continued Jernigan.

The day was created to bring about awareness of our parks and the natural beauty found within.