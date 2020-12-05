SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — When Rhonda Pegram woke up Monday she felt moved to do something to give back.

"I thought and thought about it and finally said, 'Since everything is up in the air these days, I thought that we could do that, literally, for a charity'" Pegram said.

Pegram decided to climb to the roof of the diner and lower a bucket asking patrons during the lunch hour for donations to the Leukemia Society.

"My nephew and several other young people in the Summerfield community have had leukemia and it was just something that touched us all around here," Pegram said.

The campaign drew a great deal of attention as cars and trucks passed by constantly stopping and honking at the sight of two ladies waving to everyone from the roof.

Pegram said if this is successful, they may consider doing it again or coming up with another stunt.

Center Grove Grill is located at 998 NC-150 in Summerfield. You can reach them at (336) 643-8089.

