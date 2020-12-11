Drive-thru fair food comes to the Triad this weekend

The Central Carolina Fair may not be here but the food is.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you craving your favorite fair foods? Well, you can get a taste of the Central Carolina Fair without leaving your car!



While the Central Carolina Fair was canceled this fall, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host the ‘Central Carolina Fair Drive-thru Food Fest’ beginning Friday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 15 in the Coliseum parking lot. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day.

The same food vendors provided by Michael’s Amusements that line the midway of the Central Carolina Fair each year will be on site offering a variety of traditional fair food items including turkey legs, sausage, cheese steak, lemonade, roasted corn, Italian ice, candy apples, soft serve ice cream, cotton candy and funnel cakes.

Vehicles should enter the Coliseum parking lot from Ellington Street and drive up to place their food order with a server (drivers and passengers are to remain in their vehicles; no ‘walk up’ orders will be accepted). All sales are cash only, by the way. Completed food orders will then be delivered to each vehicle.