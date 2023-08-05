Central Carolina Fair opens in Greensboro in September

The Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from September 8-17.

Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story on the Central Carolina Fair.

It's that time again! The Central Carolina Fair is returning to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from September 8-17.

The fair will feature games, food, and attractions for all ages.

Regular admission is $6. Children under 42” are free. Unlimited ride wristbands are $30.

Dollar Days (Sept. 13 & 14)

Wednesday Sept. 13 and Thursday Sept. 14 admission, rides, parking and select food items will be $1.

Everyone's a Kid on Saturdays (Sept. 9 & 16)

From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. everyone pays the same price for admission and unlimited ride wristbands- $15. Ride band valid until 5 p.m.

