x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Central Carolina Fair opens in Greensboro in September

The Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from September 8-17.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video above is from a previous story on the Central Carolina Fair.

It's that time again! The Central Carolina Fair is returning to the  Greensboro Coliseum Complex from September 8-17.

The fair will feature games, food, and attractions for all ages.

Regular admission is $6. Children under 42” are free.  Unlimited ride wristbands are $30.

Dollar Days (Sept. 13 & 14)

Wednesday Sept. 13 and Thursday Sept. 14 admission, rides, parking and select food items will be $1.

Everyone's a Kid on Saturdays (Sept. 9 & 16)

From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. everyone pays the same price for admission and unlimited ride wristbands- $15.  Ride band valid until  5 p.m.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out