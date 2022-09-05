Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro

The Central Carolina Fair will run September 9-18 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9.

There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy.

Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all free.

Dollar Days (September 14 &15)

From 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, fair admission, rides, select food items and parking will all be a dollar.

Everyone's a Kid on Saturdays (September 10 & 17)