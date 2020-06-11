Miss USA & Charlotte native, Cheslie Kryst to pass crown and sash to a new winner

With the win last year, Cheslie Kryst become one of just five Black woman to hold a major pageant title in the country.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — She wowed the nation with her dedication to her career and community and now Cheslie Kryst is giving her crown away.

"Being Miss USA is about being your best self," Kryst said.

But what she's not leaving behind is her purpose.

"Talking about diversity, inclusion, women's empowerment, feminism and redefining what each of those terms mean in peoples mind," Kryst said.

The Charlotte native went to undergrad at the University of South Carolina. She then earned both her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University.

All roads that led her to an attorney specializing in complex civil litigation.

Kryst also ran a fashion blog and volunteered for the non-profit Dress for Success in her free time.

However, it was her answer when asked if movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp have gone too far that changed her game.

Now as her Miss USA days come to an end, she's looking forward to keeping the momentum going in her new role.

"Beginning of September I signed as a correspondent with Extra TV and I love it," Kryst said.

It's a role she is not taking lightly as she makes sure she tackles the topics that matter most.

"We usually ask people things about voting, things about the election, the nationwide unrest that we've all seen about Black Lives Matter," Kryst said.

"It wouldn't be true to myself, these really are issues that have mattered to me for a long time and will continue to matter to me even when I'm not Miss USA."