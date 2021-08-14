PNC Pavilion in Charlotte to be impacted by new Live Nation COVID-19 safety protocols

The requirements from the company go into effect Oct. 4.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One popular entertainment venue in Charlotte will soon have a new requirement for concert goers and performers.

Live Nation, which owns PNC Pavilion, confirmed with WCNC Charlotte on Friday that it is instituting new COVID-19 protocols effective Oct. 4 for all of its venues across the U.S.

"As of October 4th, Live Nation’s fully owned & operated venues and festivals in the US will be requiring all artists and fans to either show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test, where permitted by law. Beyond October 4th, all of our employees will also need to be vaccinated in order to visit one of our events, venues, or offices. Live Nation has also developed best practices for artists to request these policies at third party venues. Ticket holders are being alerted directly with the details pertaining to their show. And the best place for fans to find out the latest requirements for their show beyond that email is on the venue’s website," the company said in an email to WCNC Charlotte.

The announcement comes as venues across the country are looking at ways to continue having events, but keeping people safe from COVID-19.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of Oct. 4, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.