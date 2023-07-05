High school teacher, Aubrey Gilleran, was on the July 5 episode of Jeopardy!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte teacher Aubrey Gilleran appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Jeopardy!" He is a high school English teacher in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district.

Gilleran announced his appearance on the show in June. The episode, which aired on July 5, was recorded in May.

Gilleran put up a good fight and had the lead entering Final Jeopardy! but ultimately came up just short and finished second behind Anji Nyquist.

I'm unlocking my account to share some big news! I was a contestant on @Jeopardy in May, and my airdate is July 5! Fellow Charlotteans can watch @wcnc at 7:00 to see me in action. Everyone else can check here: https://t.co/2vZWRTlJZ3. It was a dream come true! pic.twitter.com/A5WDX38Q3R — Aubrey Gilleran (@AubreyGilleran) June 20, 2023

He posted on Twitter multiple times during the show, reflecting on his experience as it aired. He said while he lost, Nyquist "played a great game," adding he was grateful.

So I came up short, but @AnjiNyquist played a great game, and she's the nicest person ever! I was so grateful to play with such wonderful competitors. They made this dream so worth it. ❤️ — Aubrey Gilleran (@AubreyGilleran) July 5, 2023

According to his Twitter, Gilleran took the qualifying test on the Jeopardy! website "on a whim," he said he still can't believe his luck.

