Chris Rock announces performance at Ovens Auditorium

Comedian Chris Rock will perform at Charlotte's Ovens Auditorium on Feb. 22 as part of his "Ego Death" world tour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Comedian Chris Rock will be performing in Charlotte next year as part of his "Ego Death" world tour.

Chris Rock announced he will take the stage at Ovens Auditorium on Feb. 22 on his 2023 world tour. Rock started the "Ego Death" tour back in April, shortly after the infamous slap incident with Will Smith at the Oscars.

Tickets go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Rock's Charlotte date is among a handful of new stops on the tour, including Knoxville Tennessee and Norfolk, Virginia. The new dates follow Rock's highly successful 2022 tour run, which included over 80 shows in North America.

