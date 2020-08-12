Is the "Christmas star" coming on December 21st?

A celestial event that hasn't been seen in 800 years is days away!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a matter of days Jupiter and Saturn will put on a show for star gazers that hasn't been seen in roughly 800 years. Astronomers are calling it the Great Conjunction of 2020. On the winter solstice, December 21, the two largest planets in our solar system will appear to almost merge in the sky.

Scientists say Jupiter and Saturn will sit just 0.1 degrees apart, or about one-fifth the width of the Moon.

"You have to go back to the year 1226 or the time of Genghis Khan to document the last time this event was visible in the sky," said Elon University Astrophysics professor Tony Crider.