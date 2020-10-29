Turning trash to treasure

Volunteers at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens are taking recycled bottles and making them into a beautiful flower display for the holidays.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — There’s a wonderful group of volunteers at Ciener Botanical Garden, who are making true the old adage that "One man's trash in another man's treasure."

They are creating more than 2000 hand-crafted tulips and about 150 daffodils out of plastic bottles, which, along with traditional holiday decorations, will be on display late November through the end of the year.

It’ll span either side of the 100-foot hornbeam walkway, There will be a 130-foot-long lit wisteria trellis, plus lit containers, a winter wonderland on the stage, and more.

If you want to see the display go to Paul J Ciener Botanical Garden's website.