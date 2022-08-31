Classic movies in a classic theatre!

The Carolina Theatre's classic movie series is back!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the most popular events at the historic Carolina Theatre...and it's back!

The theatre announced the 2022-2023 Carolina Classic Movie Series, including the return of the Silent Series, Christmas at the Carolina, and holiday favorites in both the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium and The Crown at the Carolina.

Carolina Classic Movie tickets are $7, taxes and fees included. Seniors, military, first responders, students, and educators save $1 per ticket. Carolina Theatre Movie passes will also be accepted at door. Available now at CarolinaTheatre.com, or through the theatre box office.

Here are the movies through the holidays.