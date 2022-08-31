Classic movies in a classic theatre!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's one of the most popular events at the historic Carolina Theatre...and it's back!
The theatre announced the 2022-2023 Carolina Classic Movie Series, including the return of the Silent Series, Christmas at the Carolina, and holiday favorites in both the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium and The Crown at the Carolina.
Carolina Classic Movie tickets are $7, taxes and fees included. Seniors, military, first responders, students, and educators save $1 per ticket. Carolina Theatre Movie passes will also be accepted at door. Available now at CarolinaTheatre.com, or through the theatre box office.
Here are the movies through the holidays.
13-Sep The Godfather (1972)
16-Sep Paris is Burning
11-Oct Candyman (1992)
25-Oct SILENT - Phantom of the Opera
26-Oct Hocus Pocus
15-Nov Carmen Jones
3-Dec CAC Muppet Christmas Carol
12-Dec It’s a Wonderful Life
12-Dec The Preacher’s Wife
13-Dec Nat Lamp Christmas Vac
13-Dec A Christmas Carol (1984)
14-Dec Home Alone
14-Dec The Bishop’s Wife
15-Dec Die Hard
15-Dec Holiday Affair
19-Dec Elf
19-Dec Christmas in Connecticut
20-Dec Miracle on 34th Street
20-Dec Love Actually
21-Dec A Christmas Story
21-Dec Holiday Inn
22-Dec White Christmas
22-Dec Shop Around the Corner
23-Dec It’s a Wonderful Life