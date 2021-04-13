Classic movies return to The Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's nothing like seeing the classics the way they were originally presented. That's exactly what The Carolina Theatre wants to do with their classic movie series.

"The series will feature a lineup of screenings starting April 14. Under current COVID-19 guidelines. We will be able to host audiences of up to 250 guests in the auditorium. Seating is general admission with social pods of two, four, and six available in the theatre. Guests will be required to wear masks, but concessions will be available to enjoy during the movies," said marketing director Meagan Kopp, "We are really digging into the archives with a few Hitchcock favorites as well as modern classics like The Goonies and The Princess Bride."