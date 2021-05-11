Classic toys are still around

Eric Chilton talks about some classic toys that date back 60 years or more and still enchant our kids to this day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So this time of the year makes me always thaink about toys and the gifts that meant so much to me as a child. Well, guess what? They are still around today and most can be found on Amaxon.

You know this morning I had the honor as they let me do for several years now too kick off Christmas music on Mix 99.5 when they go all Christmas music, all the time.

That gets me super sentimental about the holidays and thinking about childhood memories. So, today I want to talk to you about some classic toys that I just found out we're still available and I didn't even know they were still selling these things but they defined my childhood, maybe yours too.

Take a look at the first one. TheEtch A Sketch. It was one of my favorites. Invented by a French guy on July 12th 1960. Wow, that thing's been around for 61 years and was in the toy Hall of Fame in 1998.

I loved it because my relatives were impressed that I could actually write in cursive on it. A lot of good that did me in my career.

Here's the next one that I love. This Lite-Brite is oh so cool with little pegs of light that you poke through the black paper and then that are back lid with a light bulb.

So this one debuted in 1967 invented by two guys at a Chicago toy company but eventually licensed to Hasbro. That company owned everything. Now, I love to draw and this one was so cool. The Spirograph. Little plastic wheels or cogs and you could just write on them in circles with different colors and make these incredible designs.

Sinvented by a British engineer in 1965 again Hasbro got the rights to that and that toy company owned the world back then.

It was named toy of the Year in 1967 just 2 years after its invention and if you're a child of the '80s even though I was a little older at that point I still remember these. Cabbage Patch dolls.

Little girls and boys loved these things. One of the top-selling dolls of all time. 1982 was when it really set some industry records for sales 3 years in a row.