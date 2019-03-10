CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new "Joker" movie hits theaters Thursday night for midnight premieres.

Ahead of the movie's release, there's been concern about potential threats at theaters across the nation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said there will be extra patrols out at theaters as a result.

Police said there are no threats towards any theaters in the Charlotte area at this time, and they'll be monitoring any potential threats.

RELATED: FBI investigating online threats ahead of ‘Joker’ movie premiere

In Aurora, Colorado officials made the decision to not show ‘Joker’ in the theatre where the 2012 massacre took place killing 12 people during the midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises."

