'Come On Down!' | 'The Price Is Right Live' is headed to Greensboro

The show will be held on September 9th at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Come On Down!" 'The Price Is Right Live' is coming to Greensboro on September 9th!

The show will be held at the Steven's Tanger Center downtown and give participants the chance to play classic games from television's longest-running and most popular game show.

Contestants will have the opportunity to win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase!

Showing to audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.