WASHINGTON — Comedian, actor and entertainment reporter, Michael Yo, 45, shared that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In his Instagram post he said he was in the hospital for eight days with pneumonia and COVID-19. He was grateful for his phone as he was able to keep in contact with people and said that laughter helped him make it through.

After thanking friends and fans for their support, he tearfully expressed how lonely it is in the ICU.

"The people that are dying in the hospital, man, I don't care what you are reading. I was in there. I was around people like that, dying alone. They don't have family in there," Yo said.

He went on to thank the first responders and medical staff. Here's his post:

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

