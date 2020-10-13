'Coming 2 America' expected be released through Amazon Studios in December

Between the summer and fall of 2019, several scenes for “Coming 2 America” were filmed throughout Atlanta including Tyler Perry Studios and Rick Ross’ estate.

ATLANTA — The highly-anticipated sequel for the hit Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America” is getting a digital release, in light of the movie closures and safety measures taken during the pandemic.

“Coming 2 America” will now be released through Amazon Studios on Dec. 18. Variety reports the movie was sold from distributor Paramount Studios to the popular streaming service.

The report teases final details for the deal are being “hammered out,” with plans to partner with McDonald’s and whiskey brand Crown Royal.

John Amos is set to return as Cleo McDowell, the owner of McDowell’s, a spoof of McDonald’s.

The woman who played his daughter Lisa McDowell, actress Shari Headly, is also returning. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Paul Bates are also reprising their roles.

Ross revealed that the original movie is his favorite and that is the main reason why he wanted to be part of the making of the sequel.

The mogul resides in a Fayette County estate on Old National Highway. The property was once owned by Evander Holyfield.

The star-studded action hit a new height when Will Smith and Martin Lawrence from “Bad Boys For Life" and Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes from were all spotted hanging out in between takes on set.

These photos of the iconic actors were snapped and posted on Instagram by celeb hairstylist Stacey Kutz. She wrote on Instagram, “A whole lotta greatness right here at @tylerperrystudios @therealpierceaustin are we working or having a reunion today? lol”

Smith later shared the moment on his own Instagram account with the caption," Nothing to see here."