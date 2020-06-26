Community theater pumps the music right to your home

The Community Theater of Greensboro's virtual concerts are free and on Facebook.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roz Fulton knows that with a pandemic getting people into a theater might not be a wise decision just yet. So she came up with a plan b.

"We just thought that people need a break. They could use some beautiful music in their lives and since we can't gather in a crowded theater we decided to let our performers sing and perform on our stage but with no live audience. We broadcast it live on Facebook so people can take the music with them wherever they go," said Fulton.

They have held several of these concerts over the summer and the next one focuses on younger performers.

"This is a chance for our theater kids to keep flexing their theatrical muscles and not let their skills be blurred by the pandemic not allowing them to perform." Fulton said.