CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab your Uptown Girl and get ready to see Billy Joel at Bank of America Stadium in April 2020.

Carolinas Panthers President Tom Glick announced Tuesday the Piano Man will play the stadium on April 18, 2020.

“Live music is back at Bank of America Stadium, and we are delighted to begin this new era with the one and only Billy Joel,” said Glick. “Music fans should make their plans to be here for a memorable evening on April 18.

Outside of halftime shows during football events, this will be the third standalone concert at Bank of America stadium.

"Bank of America Stadium will be a most-play [for artists]," said Wilson Howard of Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale October 4 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

Billy Joel hasn't played Charlotte For The Longest Time (kind of - - but we couldn't resist). He last played Charlotte at Spectrum Arena, then Time Warner Arena, on December 5, 2015.

In December 2013, Billy Joel became Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise, joining the ranks of the storied venue’s other original franchises – the New York Knicks, Rangers and Liberty. Since January 2014, the 70-year-old has played one show per month at The Garden.

He has also recently played other sports venues, including Fenway Park on September 14 and Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 26.

More news from wcnc.com:

At UN, Trump attacks globalism while putting pressure on Iran

Officials looking to identify burned body found in a ditch in Chester County

WATCH: Incredible drone video shows aftermath of barge crash into bridge

Tega Cay man featured on NBC's The Voice