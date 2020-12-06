Greensboro native comes home...to work with Sting.

Chelsea Tipton will conduct the Greensboro Symphony as they perform with Sting in December.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — He's full of talent, personality and accolades but most importantly ...he's coming home. Chelsea Tipton is a symphony conductor who lives in Texas but he's headed to his hometown Greensboro to live out a life long dream.

"I grew up in Greensboro. Riding my bike to the Eastern Music Festival, graduating from Page High School, playing the clarinet for the high school band and its such a rush to conduct the symphony I loved as a child." Tipton continued, "I used to usher for the Greensboro Symphony so how wonderful will it be to conduct the symphony that cultivated my love for classical music."

Tipton will be at the Tanger Cnteer this December conducting the symphony for the one and only music legend, Sting.

"I got a chance to work with him in Spain a few times and I took away from that experience a respect for his fearless approach to all types of music. He was on the quiet side but he had a love for his musicians and his music."

Tipton was home this weekend visiting his mom and he said there is always a rush of memories when he's back in the Triad.

"I went for a run this morning and as I ran through the neighborhood I was looking at the houses and remembering who lived there when I was a kid. I'm so excited to be in front of the home crowd at the end of this year. This is very special to me."