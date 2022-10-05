Could we soon have tiger cubs at the Greensboro Science Center?

A breeding program is underway and now the keepers wait anxiously.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know that the Greensboro Science Center is one of the best attractions in the state but did you know the role they play in animal conservation?

Senior tiger keeper Carolyn Mikalskas says they are thrilled to participate in a tiger breeding program.

"We are so proud to actually get to be a part of the SSP which is a species survival plan and essentially we play matchmaker with other facilities to make sure that we have a viable population. So, we introduce the male and the female very slowly because we can't go in and separate them if it goes poorly so we have to do a lot of bonding beforehand."

It is a long process but they are pretty far along at this point and are entering the final stages.

"I am really hoping for a late spring or early summer introduction so we are pretty much ready to go," continued Mikalskas, "We have our protocols out we're starting to do our dress rehearsals and we actually work with a mentor program too with the AZA network and so those are keepers who have had successful introductions and they're helping us make sure that we have all of the right things going on. You know like we're seeing all the right behaviors from the female and we're seeing all the right behaviors from the mail and that we have a really good setup to work with."