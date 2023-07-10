Country artist Cody Johnson coming to Greensboro

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 on Ticketmaster.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two-time Country Music Association (CMA) Award and two-time Country Music Television (CMT) Award winner, Cody Johnson, announced his 2023 touring calendar with string of sold-out shows.

He will be at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, October 14 rounding out the second half of those 2023 dates, with what is sure to be yet another sold out Greensboro show.

Last December, Jonhson released Cody Johnson & The Rockin' CJB Live with his longtime touring band. The album includes a live version if his current radio single, “Human” which MusicRow touted as “a perfect performance like “’Til You Can’t” but this (Human) stunning meditation on frailty and mistakes is just as breathtaking. This man is dusted with the glitter of superstardom.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

