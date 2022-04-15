Creating a one-of-a-kind Easter basket

"Just Be" gift shop shows us how to make a unique Easter basket!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know that "same old, same old" Easter basket. Plastic grass, eggs, and candy topped off with a hollow chocolate bunny

But be boring no more! Thanks to Catherine Hashemi of the gift shop "Just Be" we have something to aspire to this Easter.

"So, I like to put together a more unique and somewhat themed basket that people will remember," said Hashemi, "So this one made for adults features everything from a North Carolina t-shirt to various items and knick-knacks from other parts of the state as well as right here in the Triad."

Hashemi also put together a kids' version that features everything from stuffed bunnies to a knitted bunny pencil topper. She says it's all about the word "unique."

"We pride ourselves on offering things from all over the state and the region. For example, scented candles from Asheville or featuring North Carolina artists," said Hashemi, "Supporting local is something everyone should take to heart since the local business owners are going to put a lot of this money right back into the economy."