Drive-thru art exhibit and sale

The Creative Aging Network is giving us a chance to pick up beautiful art right from the drivers seat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Creative Aging Network is trying something new these days in their continuing effort to keep the arts front and center as we grow older. Founder and president Lia Miller says it's all about doing things in a new way but with the same result.

"Our goal is to let our older generation express themselves through the arts whether its acting, drawing painting or even sculpting. We explore all of the arts and this drive-through method allows people to support us and our clients by purchasing their art with a safe method. We are also selling beautiful fabrics and frames that were donated to our organization," said Miller.