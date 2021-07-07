Since January, crews have been hard at work on the popular series, which is coming to an end next year.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Some local residents got a glimpse of primetime thriller as crews worked on some of the upcoming scenes of the AMC’s final season ‘The Walking Dead.’

Chris Jernigan shared photos from behind the scenes in 11Alive’s The A-Scene’s Facebook group. He posted an image of a basecamp sign “SF,” which has been used on multiple seasons of the long-running zombie apocalypse series.

“SF sign (Waking Dead) today off Herschel Road in College Park, Ga. They are filming at some old buildings off Ben Hill Rd and Dodson Dr in College Park signs not to cut grass till after filming is over,” Jernigan wrote.

The television drama will end with an expanded two-year 11th season that will span 24 episodes. There are currently 30 remaining episodes of the flagship series that will run through late 2022.

All seasons of the show have been filmed throughout Atlanta, and mainly in Senoia, Georgia, which has become “Walking Dead Country” for fans and tourists alike.

It’s become a true fan experience where fans can even drink the same coffee as some of their favorite actors who shoot in town.

TV & Film Production in Georgia

The Georgia Film office reports there are more than 45 television pilots, series, reality shows, and feature films being filmed throughout the state.

Here are some the major productions happening in metro Atlanta.

Our insiders are the MVPs of the A-Scene when it comes to signs and intel on the streets. Just remember, follow all traffic laws, and don't trespass on any base camps or lots along the way.