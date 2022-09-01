DaBaby concert canceled over ticket sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte rapper DaBaby is trending online after one of his concerts was canceled.
DaBaby was set to hit the stage in New Orleans Friday night, but promoters scrapped the show because he didn't sell enough tickets.
According to local media, he was able to sell a few hundred seats for a venue that has a 14,000-seat capacity.
Now promoters say they'll put together a smaller replacement show at another date, where DaBaby will likely still perform, but alongside other acts.
DaBaby was been involved in several high-profile incidents in North Carolina. Back in May officials decided not to file charges against the rapper after a reported shooting at his home on April 13.
In a Facebook post, the department said that the investigation was completed and closed and that no criminal charges would be filed at this time. The case was investigated by the police department and the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.
DaBaby quickly started trending on Twitter, here are some of those tweets:
