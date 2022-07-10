Dance festival brings together the best from North Carolina

The North Carolina Dance Festival wraps up its statewide tour this weekend in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each year, the NC Dance Festival brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state. The Festival provides up-close and personal experiences with dance through performances, classes, conversations, and more.

It is a program coordinated by the Greensboro-based "Dance Project".

For the 22-23 season, the NC Dance Festival will present 2 performances in Greensboro, offering two very different performance experiences.

“Tommy Noonan’s work at Greensboro Project Space is incredibly intimate,” says Festival Director Anne Morris. “There are only 30 seats available for each show, and audiences will experience a performance that will only be performed in Greensboro, as Tommy researches the location of each performance site, making a version of the work, especially for this space.”

The Mainstage performance, on the other hand, presents a variety of dance artists, showcasing the virtuosity and range of creative voices in the state.

“The dances presented will tap into something both very personal and universal, but each dance does this in a different way. That’s the exciting thing about contemporary dance,” Morris explains.