In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Pecan Praline Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Do you need another rich dessert for your holiday spread? Look no further!

Every holiday we transform sweet potatoes into something delicious.

This year will be no different.

Chef Felicia Daniel joined the Good Morning Show to share how to whip up a pecan praline sweet potato pound cake.

Hearing the name of this cake alone, is enough to make your mouth water!



Pecan Praline Sweet Potato Poundcake

3 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

4 sticks butter, softened

6 eggs

5 tbsp vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

1/4 tsp baking powder

3 1/2 cups flour, sifted

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed

1 tsp nutmeg

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

Praline Sauce

2 1/2 cups brown sugar

1 stick butter

2 tbsp vanilla

1/3 cup powdered sugar

2 cups chopped pecans

1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk