In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Pecan Praline Sweet Potato Pound Cake

Every holiday we transform sweet potatoes into something delicious.
This year will be no different.
Chef Felicia Daniel joined the Good Morning Show to share how to whip up a pecan praline sweet potato pound cake.
Hearing the name of this cake alone, is enough to make your mouth water!
Pecan Praline Sweet Potato Poundcake
- 3 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 4 sticks butter, softened
- 6 eggs
- 5 tbsp vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 3 1/2 cups flour, sifted
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 cups sweet potatoes, cooked and mashed
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ginger
Praline Sauce
- 2 1/2 cups brown sugar
- 1 stick butter
- 2 tbsp vanilla
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
- 2 cups chopped pecans
- 1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk
- Preheat oven to 330 degrees.
- In a mixing bowl, combine butter and sweet potatoes. Blend until smooth.
- Add sugars and beat for 3-4 minutes.
- In a small bowl, combine flour, baking powder and spices.
- Alternately add eggs and flour. Once combined, add salt, vanilla and milk.
- Blend on medium for 3-4 minutes.
- Pour into a well greased and floured tube/Bundt cake pan and place in center of oven. Bake for 90-95 minutes until knife comes out clean.
- In a medium saucepan, combine butter and brown sugar. Stir until smooth on medium heat.
- Slowly add powdered sugar, vanilla and milk. Add pecans and remove from heat.
- Stir mixture until pecans are evenly coated and mixture has slightly thickened.
- Remove cake from pan and place on cake plate.
- Carefully pour mixture over cake and let set until ready to serve.