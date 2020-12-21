x
In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Sausage and cheese croissant casserole

Make your first meal of the day a great one with this tasty blend of sausage and cheese. Chef Felicia Daniel has the recipe!

There's nothing like a good breakfast casserole to kick off your morning.

Chef Felicia Daniel joined us with a delicious recipe for the day's most important meal. 

Sausage and Cheese Croissant Casserole

 - 1lb ground sausage(whatever type you prefer, I use hot)

 - 3 cups shredded cheese blend (I use a combination of Swiss, Parmesan, cheddar, and       Monterey Jack)

 - 4 large eggs, beaten

 - 2 cup heavy cream

 - 2 cups  milk

 - About 24 day-old mini croissants/12 full size, torn into pieces

 - 1tsp black pepper

 - 1/2tsp salt

 - 1 yellow onion, chopped

 - 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium sauté pan, add tsp olive oil or butter and sauté onions until golden. Add sausage and cook until done.  Drain and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, combine eggs, cream, milk and seasonings.  Add cheeses, onion mixture and mix well. 
  3. Add croissant pieces and toss lightly. Pour into a greased baking dish. 
  4. Place casserole in oven and bake for approximately 35-45 minutes, until golden brown. Casserole can also be refrigerated at this point and baked at a later time. 
  5. Once removed from the oven, allow casserole to stand for approximately 10 minutes and serve. 