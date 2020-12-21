In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Sausage and cheese croissant casserole

There's nothing like a good breakfast casserole to kick off your morning.
Chef Felicia Daniel joined us with a delicious recipe for the day's most important meal.
Sausage and Cheese Croissant Casserole
- 1lb ground sausage(whatever type you prefer, I use hot)
- 3 cups shredded cheese blend (I use a combination of Swiss, Parmesan, cheddar, and Monterey Jack)
- 4 large eggs, beaten
- 2 cup heavy cream
- 2 cups milk
- About 24 day-old mini croissants/12 full size, torn into pieces
- 1tsp black pepper
- 1/2tsp salt
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium sauté pan, add tsp olive oil or butter and sauté onions until golden. Add sausage and cook until done. Drain and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine eggs, cream, milk and seasonings. Add cheeses, onion mixture and mix well.
- Add croissant pieces and toss lightly. Pour into a greased baking dish.
- Place casserole in oven and bake for approximately 35-45 minutes, until golden brown. Casserole can also be refrigerated at this point and baked at a later time.
- Once removed from the oven, allow casserole to stand for approximately 10 minutes and serve.