How to Make Piernik polish gingerbread

We want to make your holiday menus a piece of cake this year!
The recipe we're sharing is packed with warm spices - it's Pernik polish gingerbread.
Chef Edona Pacolli and her friend Ty joined the Good Morning Show to teach us how to whip up this tasty treat.
Enjoy!
Ingredients
1 cup dark
honey
1 cup coffee (strong)
8 ounces unsalted butter ( 2 sticks)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon cloves
1 teaspoon nutmeg
2 large eggs 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
3 teaspoons baking powder
4 cups all-purpose flour