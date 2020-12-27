In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Cranberry apple brie bites

Cranberry Apple Brie Bites
- puff pastry sheets
1lb Brie cheese
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup apple pie filling
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
2 tbsp honey
1. Preheat oven to 375degrees.
2. Slice Brie into 1" portions.
3. Unroll puff pastry and section out into pieces to cover Brie pieces.
4. Place a Brie square on to each pastry square. Top each piece with a small amount of honey, apples, cranberries and pecans/walnuts. Seal each piece.
5. Place on an baking dish and brush lightly with egg wash.
6. Bake in oven for 12-15 minutes until golden brown. Serve.