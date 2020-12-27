x
In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Cranberry apple brie bites

Sometimes you don't need an entire pie. A bite-sized treat can do just the trick!

Cranberry Apple Brie Bites

- puff pastry sheets

1lb Brie cheese

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup apple pie filling

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

2 tbsp honey

1. Preheat oven to 375degrees.

2. Slice Brie into 1" portions. 

3. Unroll puff pastry and section out into pieces to cover Brie pieces. 

4. Place a Brie square on to each pastry square. Top each piece with a small amount of honey, apples, cranberries and pecans/walnuts. Seal each piece. 

5. Place on an baking dish and brush lightly with egg wash. 

6. Bake in oven for 12-15 minutes until golden brown. Serve. 