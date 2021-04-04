In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Easter desserts and sides

Happy Easter everyone! Chef Felicia dropped in on the Good morning show to share a few recipes to help you end your Easter holiday on a high note.
Enjoy the recipes below!
Sweet Potato Honey Bun Cake
- 1 box yellow castle mix
- 1/2 vegetable oil
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 3/4 cup mashed sweet potatoes
- 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 3/4 cup. brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts(optional)
GLAZE
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp. milk
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 pan.
- Combine ingredients except brown sugar and nuts together in a medium bowl and mix for approximately 2 minutes until smooth.
- Pour half of batter into the bottom of the baking pan.
- In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and nuts. Sprinkle mixture over, then pour the remaining batter mixture over the the existing mixture all the way to the edges.
- Bake for 35-45 minutes, until “toothpick clean”.
- While cake is baking, in a small bowl, combine glaze ingredients. Once cake is taken out of the oven, let set for 10-15 minutes. Pour glaze over cake and allow to set.
- Allow cake to cool completely before serving.
Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies
- 2 packages of refrigerated Oatmeal Raisin Cookie dough (enough for 24 cookies)
- 1/3 cup flour
- 3/4 cup finely shredded carrots
- 1 block cream cheese
- 1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple
- 1 1/2- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tbsp. vanilla extract
- Let cookie dough stand at room temperature about 20 minutes until soft and preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine dough, flour and carrots until evenly mixed. Scoop onto untreated baking sheets. Should equal 24 cookies.
- Bake about 15 minutes or until golden brown around the edges. Remove from oven and allow to cool.
- While cookies are cooling, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, pineapple and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Blend until smooth.
- Once cookies are completely cool, spread frosting on 12 cookies. Top frosted cookies with remaining cookies. Serve.
Creamy Southern Potato Casserole
- 1 30-32 oz. bag frozen hash browns, thawed
- 1 8 oz. block cream cheese
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream
- 1 can cream of chicken soup (can substitute cream of mushroom or celery)
- 1/2 chopped onions/peppers
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. seasoned salt
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (can substitute other cheese if desired)
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 1 sleeve butter crackers, crushed
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil and cook onion/pepper mixture until lightly brown.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine potatoes, sour cream, cream cheese, soup, cheese and seasonings. Completely combine then add onion mixture and cheese.
- In a zip-top bag, combine crushed crackers and melted butter. Spoon potato mixture into a baking dish and top with cracker mixture.
- Bake for 35-45 minutes until golden brown.