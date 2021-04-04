x
In the News 2 Virtual Kitchen: Easter desserts and sides

Chef Felicia Daniel shows you how to whip up a few goodies to celebrate the Easter holiday!

Happy Easter everyone! Chef Felicia dropped in on the Good morning show to share a few recipes to help you end your Easter holiday on a high note. 

Enjoy the recipes below!

Sweet Potato Honey Bun Cake

  • 1 box yellow castle mix
  • 1/2 vegetable oil
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup  sour cream
  • 3/4 cup mashed sweet potatoes
  • 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • 3/4 cup. brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts(optional)

GLAZE

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp. milk
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 pan. 
  2. Combine ingredients except brown sugar and nuts together in a medium bowl and mix for approximately 2 minutes until smooth. 
  3. Pour half of batter into the bottom of the baking pan. 
  4. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and nuts. Sprinkle mixture over, then pour the remaining batter mixture over the the existing mixture all the way to the edges. 
  5. Bake for 35-45 minutes, until “toothpick clean”. 
  6. While cake is baking, in a small bowl, combine glaze ingredients. Once cake is taken out of the oven, let set for 10-15 minutes. Pour glaze over cake and allow to set. 
  7. Allow cake to cool completely before serving. 

Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies

  • 2 packages of refrigerated Oatmeal Raisin Cookie dough (enough for 24 cookies)
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 3/4 cup finely shredded carrots
  • 1 block cream cheese
  • 1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple
  • 1 1/2- 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 tbsp. vanilla extract
  1. Let cookie dough stand at room temperature about 20 minutes until soft and preheat oven to 350 degrees. 
  2. Combine dough, flour and carrots until evenly mixed. Scoop onto untreated baking sheets. Should equal 24 cookies. 
  3. Bake about 15 minutes or until golden brown around the edges. Remove from oven and allow to cool. 
  4. While cookies are cooling, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, pineapple and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Blend until smooth. 
  5. Once cookies are completely cool, spread frosting on 12 cookies. Top frosted cookies with remaining cookies. Serve.

Creamy Southern Potato Casserole

  • 1 30-32 oz. bag frozen hash browns, thawed
  • 1 8 oz. block cream cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups sour cream
  • 1 can cream of chicken soup (can substitute cream of mushroom or celery)
  • 1/2 chopped onions/peppers
  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 1/4 garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. seasoned salt
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (can substitute other cheese if desired) 
  • 1 stick butter, melted
  • 1 sleeve butter crackers, crushed
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil and cook onion/pepper mixture until lightly brown. 
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine potatoes, sour cream, cream cheese, soup, cheese and seasonings. Completely combine then add onion mixture and cheese. 
  3. In a zip-top bag, combine crushed crackers and melted butter. Spoon potato mixture into a baking dish and top with cracker mixture. 
  4. Bake for 35-45 minutes until golden brown. 