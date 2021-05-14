Dinosaurs have invaded Greensboro...and you're invited.

"Dinosaur Adventure" is literally a dinosaur drive-thru that is a blast for the whole family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Coliseum Complex parking lot has been transformed into a prehistoric drive-thru courtesy of 'Dinosaur Adventure'. The life-sized, roaring and moving dinosaurs will roam free around the parking area and approach your car as you drive through the area.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to encounter their favorite dinosaurs, featuring a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors, and many more! – All from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

“We love that we can bring these prehistoric animals to life, and we hope this event will give families a safe and exciting adventure as we work our way back to normalcy” - Sanjay Syal, President & CEO of Pinnacle Production Group.

The event runs May 14th – 16th and May 19th – 23rd. All vehicles will follow the same one-way route through the grounds. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per time-period basis. Prices start at $49 per vehicle of up to eight people per car. Guests can also purchase an Ultimate Adventure souvenir toy pack for children. Admission tickets and adventure packs will not be sold onsite. Tickets: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/greensboro/

Here is the schedule.

Friday, May 14th - 1:00pm - 9:00pm

Saturday, May 15th - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Sunday, May 16th - 9:00am - 8:00pm

Wednesday, May 19th - 1:00pm - 8:00pm

Thursday, May 20th - 1:00pm - 8:00pm

Friday, May 21st - 9:00am - 9:00pm

Saturday, May 22nd - 9:00am - 9:00pm