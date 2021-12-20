Disney artist designs animal shelter's new mascots

Guilford County Animal Services director Jorge Ortega says the public will eventually get to name them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The staff at the Guilford County Animal Services is excited about their next big adventure. They are working on a project to bring in two new faces.

"We had this idea about getting two new mascots. One dog and one cat but then we didn't know what to name them," said director Jorge Ortega, "So, we are working on a plan to have the public name the new mascots."

The idea was helped along by Disney animator John Ramirez.

"A staff member had a connection to Mr. Ramirez who was an accomplished animator. He worked on movies like Beauty and The Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin," said Ortega, "we are lucky to have that connection."

Animal services will eventually let people know how to submit names for the big vote. Although it's early the organization is excited about what this could bring to their services.

"This is a key element for us. A great outreach program and marketing tool," continued Ortega, "We can't wait to see what this will bring in the future."