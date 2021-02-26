Do you know what a "streatery" is? Asheboro does.

Downtown Asheboro is holding an outdoor street festival with all the eats you could wish for.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — It's a trend that has swept across the country with cities and restaurants, especially during the pandemic. But even as things begin to open up again this concept may stick around for a while.

"We are planning to shut down the primary streets and allow our restaurants to open what essentially is a sidewalk/street cafe," said Downtown Ahseboro's Rebekah McGee, "This allows our restaurant owners to gain a little financil traction as things are still not back to normal as far as their profits are concerned."