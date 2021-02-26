Do you know what a "streatery" is? Asheboro does.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — It's a trend that has swept across the country with cities and restaurants, especially during the pandemic. But even as things begin to open up again this concept may stick around for a while.
"We are planning to shut down the primary streets and allow our restaurants to open what essentially is a sidewalk/street cafe," said Downtown Ahseboro's Rebekah McGee, "This allows our restaurant owners to gain a little financil traction as things are still not back to normal as far as their profits are concerned."
The event is called The Downtown Asheboro Streatery and it is slated for Saturday March 20th and promises to be entertaining as well as delicious. No tickets are necessary. Their Facebook page has all the details.