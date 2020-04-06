Goodnight, Dolly! Dolly Parton reads her tenth and final bedtime story for kids tonight

On Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. -- Dolly will close out the reading series with her tenth and final story, "Pass it On!" by Sophy Henn.

All good things eventually come to an end, and tonight -- Dolly Parton's wholesomely good bedtime story readings will be one of those things.

Each Thursday night since that start of April, Dolly has been reading bedtime stories to kids around the world during her "Goodnight with Dolly" web series.

Dolly's and the Imagination Library's endeavor has helped provide some calm and normalcy to families during a particular tough few months of coronavirus-induced isolation.

On Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. -- Dolly will close out the reading series with her tenth and final story, "Pass it On!" by Sophy Henn.

Dolly recently sang in her new song "When Life is Good Again" she believes with all her heart that life will be good again, so even though all good things come to an end, so too will the bad.