Goodnight, Dolly! Dolly Parton reads her tenth and final bedtime story for kids tonight

All good things eventually come to an end, and tonight -- Dolly Parton's wholesomely good bedtime story readings will be one of those things.
Each Thursday night since that start of April, Dolly has been reading bedtime stories to kids around the world during her "Goodnight with Dolly" web series.
Dolly's and the Imagination Library's endeavor has helped provide some calm and normalcy to families during a particular tough few months of coronavirus-induced isolation.
On Thursday, June 4 at 7 p.m. -- Dolly will close out the reading series with her tenth and final story, "Pass it On!" by Sophy Henn.
You can watch below when it goes live on YouTube at 7 p.m., as well as on Dolly's Facebook page and the Imagination Library Facebook page.
Dolly recently sang in her new song "When Life is Good Again" she believes with all her heart that life will be good again, so even though all good things come to an end, so too will the bad.
By the way, you can listen to her wonderful new song that also pays tribute to the heroes of 2020 here:
RELATED: Working 9 to 5 (from home) | Dolly Parton releases new song about challenges due to the coronavirus