What is a "Sonic Forest"?

Downtown Greensboro has one imported from Canada. Wait until you see this!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At first glance, you may think that it is an elaborate display of street lights. But upon closer review, you will find one of the most unique holiday displays you've ever seen in the Triad. And Downtown Greensboro has it all to itself.

“Sonic Forest” is a multi-sensory, interactive artwork that is composed of 16 “trees” (columns 8 ft. tall by 10 in. in diameter). Interacting with the electronic trees triggers a series of events from an original score of melodic tones, environmental sounds, and spoken or whispered expressions to an ever-changing color palette of LED lights. Sonic Forest will be a walk-thru family experience for the entire month of December.

"We wanted to think outside the norm and bring something to Greensboro that you don't get to see that often. It's also a naturally social distanced activity for all families since the poles are spread out and we have sanitizing stations scattered around the display," said DGI CEO Zack Matheny.