Downtown Greensboro is all holiday, all the time!

Check out "Tinsel Town" and their new Holiday Portrait booth.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Holiday central. That's what some are calling Downtown Greensboro these days.

One of the experiences is called Tinsel Town. This will feature 50 uniquely decorated trees. Intended to promote community, trees will be purchased and decorated by a local corporation, group, non-profit or family. Tinsel Town will be featured the entire month of December for daily family-friendly walk-thrus.

The public is invited to cast their vote for the top five designs during the duration of Tinsel Town via the QR codes located at each tree. The top five vote getters will have a $500 donation made in their name to the non-profit of their choice.